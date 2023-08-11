Bruce Prichard Credits Sean Waltman For Breaking Wrestling’s Size Barrier

Bruce Prichard gives Sean Waltman a lot of credit for helping to break down the size barrier in wrestling. Prichard spoke about the topic on the latest Something to Wrestle With and talked about how Waltman helped dispel the notion that you had to be a big guy to make it in the business.

“[Waltman] was really one of the first to bridge that size barrier,” Prichard said (per Wrestling Inc). “You can go back and look at the accomplishments of what Sean Waltman did and go … back and look at his contemporaries and go, ‘Oh my God, you know? What’s different here?’ To me, I think that Sean Waltman, without a doubt, was a catalyst in breaking that size barrier, not just for [WWE] but for every company.”

Waltman broke out as the 1-2-3 Kid as a star in WWE and then went to WCW where he was Syxx. He would return to WWE as X-Pac and became a core member of D-Generation X.