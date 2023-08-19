Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Won’t Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Again

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Fightful), Bruce Prichard gave his thoughts on the docuseries Dark Side of the Ring and why he has a problem with the show overall. He also noted that he would not appear on another episode.

He said: “I can’t watch those things. I think they dwell on negativity, lies, bullshit, and hearsay, and they exploit that. So much of it is based on rumor and innuendo and just complete 100% bullshit. The producers do their homework to the extent that satisfies them. When you dispute their homework and give them facts that don’t support their story and narrative, they choose to ignore it. That is why I have not done anything since the first ones that I did for the first season, and I will never do anything with them again because I do not like the way that they present stories because they’re only looking for negativity to exploit, and in my old age, I learn there’s a lot more than negativity.“