Bruce Prichard Discusses Jimmy Hart’s Influence On Jim Cornette, How Hart Inspired Cornette’s Character

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed how Jimmy Hart impacted Jim Cornette’s career. Just about anyone who knows both men’s gimmicks would see the obvious comparison between the two, and Prichard discussed how Hart’s gimmick as the loudmouth manager is what Cornette looked up to and wanted to be.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if Cornette ever talked about Hart’s influence on him: “Without a doubt. Because Jimmy Hart is what Jim Cornette aspired to be. And Jimmy Hart was the bad guy wrestling manager in Memphis television, and he was the only one there for a long time other than Sam Bass, who had come before who had managed Jerry Lawler for a long time there. But Jimmy Hart was the loudmouthed, weaselly manager that Cornette — that that’s who he idolized. And that’s what he saw himself doing. So when the opportunity arose, that’s what Cornette patterned himself after in many ways. After a while, Cornette came into his own, did the tennis racket, ‘My mommy’s rich’ and what have you. But it was based on Jimmy Hart.”

On Hart’s ability as a manager: “Jimmy Hart was one of the best regional managers that has ever been. And one of the best managers of all time. When he went national, he was able to hold his own and make a name for himself.”

