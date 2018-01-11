Bruce Prichard Doesn’t Think Undertaker Has Had His Last Match

– Bruce Prichard spoke with Busted Open Radio and said that he doesn’t think Undertaker has worked his last match. You can check out audio of the quotes below, with quotes per WZ:

“A, I’d like to see the match against John Cena, and B, I don’t think we’ve seen the Undertaker’s last match,” Prichard said. “I saw him maybe a month ago, right before Christmas, maybe Thanksgiving weekend. I thought he looked the best I’ve seen him in ten years. He said he’s felt better than he has in ten years. He looked fabulous, but he insisted to me at the time that he had wrestled his last match, he didn’t want to get back in the ring. He was feeling good, but I’ve heard that same thing and I told him, ‘Man, you’ve been telling me this for the last fifteen years.’”

Undertaker is rumored to be facing Cena at WrestleMania 34.