Bruce Prichard Says Early Cuts Of Mr. McMahon Episodes Were a ‘Gotcha Piece’

Bruce Prichard is open on the Mr. McMahon docuseries about how he thought early cuts of the episodes “sucked” and were a “gotcha” piece. Prichard is one of those interviewed for the Netflix docuseries, which released all six episodes on Friday, and he is shown in the final episode expressing his opinion on the show during an interview in January 2024 before Janel Grant’s lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Two days after this particularly Prichard interview was done, Grant’s lawsuit was filed. McMahon was gone from WWE the day after that. It’s not clear what if anything was changed from the cuts that Prichard saw to the final versions that aired. You can see highlights from Prichard’s comments below (per Fightful):

On what he thought of the early cuts: Thought they sucked. I didn’t think it was balanced at all. I thought it was a gotcha piece. I thought it was portrayed as a gotcha piece. It was all about, ‘How can we make Vince look bad? Let’s make him look s**tty here, let’s make him look s**tty there.’ I’m close to it. I live it. It’s personal to me.”

On what was missing from those cuts: “The human side. Look, Vince is a businessman. But also, the other side of Vince is, when my wife got cancer, Vince made sure she had the best care in the world. My wife was given a four-year life expectancy. Best-case scenario. That was 24 years ago. That was because Vince McMahon made sure she got the best care available. It wasn’t a documentary on Vince and Vince’s life and Vince’s story. It was, ‘See what an asshole Vince McMahon is. Let’s see how big of an asshole we can make him.’ If he were one, I would support that, but he’s not.”