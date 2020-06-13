Bruce Prichard Discusses JBL Throwing Legit Punches At Blue Meanie At ECW One Night Stand 2005

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the infamous situation at ECW One Night Stand 2005 where JBL shot on Blue Meanie and hit him with legit punches in the show closing brawl that led to Meanie being busted open. This led to several ECW wrestlers going after JBL for real until Bubba Ray Dudley pulled him out of the ring. Meanie later said that JBL came up to him in the back after the incident and yelled at him for saying things about him on the internet, to which Meanie said that the business is a work. JBL later said that Meanie said in a shoot promo that he (JBL) only got where he is by sucking Vince McMahon’s dick, acknowledging that he might have caught him with a shot during the brawl that closed the show, but that Meanie threw back heavy punches. He said after the show, he asked Meanie if he wants to finish their fight and Meanie said no and ran off. The two ended up working out their differences and doing a program together on Smackdown. Highlights are below.

On what he remembers about the incident: “Didn’t even notice it, frankly. Heard about it afterwards. According to John, he had been hit in the back of the head, turned around, there was Meanie, thought Meanie hit him in the back of the head, and proceeded to throw live rounds at Meanie. Wasn’t proud of it, wasn’t happy with it, and that night, everybody upset, tempers flaring, and not a good night, but after that, they got together and shit, I think they’re friends now.”

On if he sides with JBL or Meanie: “In the middle, I think it’s one of those situations where tensions were high and everything gets escalated out of control. That shit happens in physical sport. I don’t think John was right in it. It ain’t ballet. Shit happens. Sometimes unfortunate things happen. The important thing is that once everybody got back together, cooler heads prevailing. It was a misunderstanding and you move on.”

