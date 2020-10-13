Bruce Prichard Recalls Eddie Guerrero Story From No Mercy 2005 Match With Batista, Why Eddie Was So Great At Storytelling

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed an Eddie Guerrero story from his No Mercy 2005 match with Batista, why Eddie was so great at storytelling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on a memorable story from Eddie Guerrero’s match against Batista at No Mercy 2005: “Let me tell you a story about being in the audience for the introductions. We did the face to face and I was sitting in the hard camera section – I like to go out into the audience sometimes and just sit unrecognized and listen to the audience. While I was sitting in an empty seat – there were people around me who didn’t know who I was or anything else – you’ve got Eddie and Batista face to face. There were two guys sitting directly behind me who were talking about it. The one guy was a big fan, and the other guy – it may have been the first time he’d ever been to a live event. The one guy says ‘Wait a minute, you mean to tell me that the little guy was a heavyweight champion and he’s gonna face that big bastard there that’s the heavyweight champion…..how?’ The other guy, who obviously was well-schooled in the business, says ‘In real life, that little guy would kill that big guy in a real fight.’

“So, Eddie Guerrero was one of those performers as a human being that the audience member felt he was real, and Eddie felt real – when Eddie walked to the ring, Eddie was 10 feet tall and 300 pounds and was a killer. Eddie exuded that kind of confidence and exuded that walk and that charisma that people believed in him to the point that this guy was like ‘If this was real, Eddie Guerrero would kill that big bastard.’ Whether he would or not, that’s what this guy felt, and I thought that was magical. It kind of summed up Eddie Guerrero to a tee.”

On why Eddie was so great at telling a story: “People in general, at this time, looked at Eddie as this fantastic performer. There was a lot of respect and there was a lot of feel for Eddie just as the extraordinary performer that he was. They loved whatever Eddie did. So, Eddie could’ve gone out and done anything on camera and people would’ve reacted in a way that they were “supposed” to while at the same time loving the performance of Eddie Guerrero. Eddie was just that kind of performer that he could take you on a ride and you could love him and hate him at the same time, or you could love him and love him, if that makes any sense……always understood how to tell that story and Eddie could tell you a story without having to say a word. Eddie got that and he was an absolute master at it his entire career.”

