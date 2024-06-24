Bruce Prichard Recalls Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Title Win, Unique Wrestling Venues

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Title win, unique wrestling venues, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the importance of Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Title win at No Way Out 2004: “Eddie came back, and it was very personal to Eddie to be the champion and to know that, ‘Okay, all this is on you now.’ So Eddie came back, man, it was just — we hugged each other and cried. Because it was a combination of so many people telling him he’ll never make it, and he was not going to do it. You know, ‘No Eddie, you’re a f**kup, you’re a drug addict. You can’t do this, you’re too small.’ And in my head, all I go back to when they were the Love Machines, Art Barr and Eddie in Mexico. I just looked at him — actually both of them, but more so Eddie because he was Latino. And I go, ‘Man, this guy is a star. This guy will be a megastar.’

“And I always believed, always believed that Eddie could be and would be The Man one day. And he did. And it was just a very emotional moment, because I’d been with Eddie through a lot of his drug stuff and everything, and always supported him and just let him know, ‘Hey, I’m here, whatever.’ And that was, there was a friendship there that it’s like, ‘You did it,’ you know? And then from Chavo and Hector and those guys that, I love to death. Tom and I recounted honorary Guerreros and had a friendship with all those guys. And it was just — yeah, it was special. It was special, it was like a member of the family finally making it, you know, and getting that nod. That was a big deal.”

On the most unique wrestling venues he’s ever seen: “Times Square. Being in Times Square at noon anyway. But be in Times Square on a Friday at noon and shut it down, and put a ring in the middle of Times Square and having your audience there, and trying to put together a show is insanity. But very cool. And then you know, next would be Wall Street. But we’ve done some incredible things… outdoors, you get in Mother Nature’s territory. And she didn’t always like to talk to you ahead of time and tell you what she wants to do.

“So it’s interesting. And I — this is for another time. But during the pandemic, some of the suggestions of things to do; I wanted to abandoned asylums and abandoned prisons and things like that. These are places that are abandoned, nobody’s in them anyway. So you don’t have to worry about COVID and social distancing or anything like that. And it would have added a unique location to make the show different, just in and of itself. So the location would in many ways have been the attraction. But you weren’t having crowds and everything. So we tried to look at different ways to present it.”

