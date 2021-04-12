Bruce Prichard Admits He Hated Edge vs. Mick Foley At WrestleMania 22, Talks Edge’s Rise To Stardom In WWE

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Edge vs. Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22, Edge’s rise to stardom in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Edge vs. Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22: “Hated it….look, the spectacle and the amount of effort put into the performance by everyone involved was by far, no one can knock that. No one can say that wasn’t an unbelievable performance by every single person involved. You know me, I’m not a fan of thumbtacks. Fucking fire? Not my cup of tea, not something that I’m a big fan of. You watch it sometimes and go, ‘Holy shit.’ I’m always concerned for the safety of the talent involved and watching it made me cringe all over again. But when you talk about putting everything on the line, these guys put everything on the line and put their bodies through unbelievable punishment to deliver a spectacle that will go down as one of those matches people will always bring up and recall. Again, it’s just not my cup of tea. There are sometimes as I get older, I appreciate it less. I think Foley and Edge both loved it. They were very happy with it, and they should’ve been proud of it. They left their heart and soul out there.”

On whether the match cemented Edge as a top star in WWE: “I thought it was undeniable even before this. I think that Edge had really come into his own and doing this – in some ways, people talk about this as Edges moment – I think in some ways, Edge did Mick just as much of a favor in this match as anything. I think it was both. This was a classic example of both being accomplished.”

