Bruce Prichard Explains Why Jimmy Hart Left WWF With Hulk Hogan In 1993

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about Jimmy Hart leaving WWF in 1993 at the same time that Hulk Hogan did, which led to the two joining WCW together. Here are highlights:

On if Vince McMahon was sad to see Hart go: “We were sad to see Jimmy leave because Jimmy was able to be utilized in a multitude of areas. He could do any and everything and was a great representative of the company.”

On why Hart left: “The reason Jimmy left was because in real life he was managing Hulk Hogan. He was helping Hulk out with all of the things that Hulk did outside of wrestling as well as wrestling and what-have-you. So Jimmy was wearing several hats and with Hulk not being in the company anymore, Jimmy couldn’t do both. While they were both in the company at the same time, it was easy for Jimmy to continue to manage Hulk there. Once Hulk left, Hulk wanted him on the other side and that’s where Jimmy wanted to be so more power to him.”

On Hogan taking care of Hart financially: “Yeah no shit, you know? That’s a testament to how long they’ve been together and why they are together to this day.”

