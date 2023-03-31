Bruce Prichard Reveals How Long Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Has Been In the Works

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will collide at WrestleMania 39, and Bruce Prichard has revealed how long the match has been in the works. Prichard was a guest on The Press Box and talked about how long the company has been working toward the match, which will headline night two of WrestleMania on Sunday.

“You can look into the crystal ball a year ahead of time and think to yourself, ‘What would be a great attraction,'” Prichard said (per Wrestling Inc). “And that takes many machinations where you look at, here’s your ideal scenario, here’s where I’d really love to go and where we think we will be.”

He continued, “However, as you start on that journey, you’re dealing with human beings, and you’re dealing with flesh and blood and bones. So along the way, a lot of things can happen that will change that trajectory — people could get hurt, different things could come up. So, what your wish list is, is oftentimes different than where you ultimately end up. I would say that getting to this place where we are started probably in August.”

Prichard also noted that it’s a similar timeline to the one that WWE had when they put together Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage at WrestleMania 5.