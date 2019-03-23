Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about Wrestlemania X and revealed that even though the event was the tenth annual Wrestlemania, there was no plans to bring in Hulk Hogan. Hogan had previously appeared at the first nine Wrestlemanias prior. Here are highlights:

On if Vince McMahon considered having Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania X: “The answer is no because he wanted it to be Bret’s night. But there’s a part of me that believes that there’s a part of Vince that Hulk would have been there for the tenth anniversary.”

On the buys being down compared to Wrestlemania IX: “It was a rebuilding process. Sometimes, we often say, you’ve gotta take three steps back to take two forward. And we understood that going in. This was a rebuilding time and not everybody was into at the time. So we had to start a new foundation, build a new foundation.”

On if Vince saw Owen as a top guy after the match with Bret: “Definitely. We built the entire summer around him and the entire Summerslam PPV around it.”