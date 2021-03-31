Bruce Prichard On Whether Hulk Hogan Or John Cena Was Bigger Wrestling Star For Kids, Hogan’s Best Matches

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed his pick for Hulk Hogan’s best matches, whether Hogan or John Cena was a bigger star for the young audience, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on his picks for Hulk Hogan’s best matches: “It’s a three-way tie. One, WrestleMania III with Andre. Probably the most famous match, and it’ll go down as the most historic match in WrestleMania history, bar none. Two, WrestleMania VI with The Ultimate Warrior, in which I thought Hulk had a great performance and got the most out of Warrior that anyone could get. And his last great match was The Rock at the WrestleMania in Toronto. What I mean by that is that it was the epitome of Hulk and Hulkamania and what that character was and just how good he was at it.”

On whether Hogan or Cena was a bigger star for young wrestling fans: “I think that both owned their era. That’s a toss-up because they were completely different eras, and it wasn’t like Hogan finished up his run, and here comes Cena. It was completely different generations, and it never even, in many ways, had even been exposed to Hulk Hogan by the time John Cena came along. Cena was their only thing, but Hogan was the first. Man, Hulk was a maniac, and that kid audience loved him. Cena never broke, and that audience of kids loved him. Hustle, loyalty, respect. That was his mantra. Eat your prayers, take your vitamins, and train. That was Hulk’s. They were different at different times, but they owned their eras.”

On his favorite match ever and the significance of Hogan’s match with The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI: “Well, just for history’s sake, probably Jack Brisco vs. Harley Race on July 20, 1973, in the Sam Houston Coliseum in which Brisco defeated Race in the third fall with a Lou Thesz Press to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship……and again, for different reasons, I look back and think that Warrior/Hogan match was so significant at the time. That was pretty cool. I remember that was one of the first matches and first times I’d ever been a part of laying out a match ahead of a time when those guys would get together. So, for me – I don’t know that it was a classic or the greatest match of all time – but at the time, for the story and significance of it, huge match.”

