Bruce Prichard Recalls Jim Ross’ On-Screen Reaction To Being Drafted In 2008

Jim Ross was famously displeased at being drafted to Smackdown in 2008, and Bruce Prichard recently recalled the situation. Prichard spoke on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With and discussed the 2008 Draft, noting that no one was told if they were being moved to another brand. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not telling anyone about the draft results: “We didn’t tell anybody and wanted a genuine reaction, which we got. ‘I ain’t happy about this by god. I’m gonna talk to somebody later on.’ So JR was none too happy. Again, you get the real emotion. It’s not a rib. It’s nothing else. It’s actually just something to get a true, passionate emotion from someone versus a phony, Ah, well, here comes SmackDown.”

On Ross’ disappointment: “It was true. He was disappointed. He was a part of Raw. He did see himself as the foundation of Raw. And yes, we were looking to shake things up. That was why the move was made. Just shake things up. Make it different. And changing the lead play-by-play and commentators was one way of doing that to give the show different energy, to give the shows [a] different feel. Again, I think if he had known, I believe that the reaction would not have been nearly as good.”