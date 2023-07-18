– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed John Cena and his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and how Cena fought back a great deal of the time in allowing the media to record his work with the organization. According to Prichard, it was an ongoing battle with Cena to publicly acknowledge his charity work because Cena did not want to do it for the publicity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on John Cena not liking press to record his work with Make-A-Wish: “John would always insist on, ‘Their wish wasn’t to be surrounded by cameras and press. Their wish was to meet me and they’re gonna get an experience with me, a one-on-one experience with me, and I’m not doing it for the publicity. I’m not doing it to have people say, ‘What a great guy.’ I’m doing it because a dying child asked to meet me.’ That’s John Cena.”

On battling with Cena to allow WWE and Make-A-Wish to acknowledge his work: “The battle to get John to allow us [WWE] and allow Make-A-Wish to acknowledge him for everything he had done was a bit of a battle. He’d be like, ‘Why do you want to recognize me for something that I do because it’s the right thing to do?’ That’s not work to him — that’s just his love, his appreciation that someone appreciated him that much and that was his give back. He truly loves those kids and loves doing that. That’s the real John.”

Prichard on why the work is a big deal: “It’s a big deal when somebody from Hollywood goes and, you know, makes a wish come true. As many as John’s done, as many times as John has looked at his schedule and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got 12 hours. I can make a flight, you know, four hours someplace, to go meet a child, spend a few hours with them, and then fly back four hours and do what I needed to do.’ Instead of saying, ‘I’m gonna sleep in, train, and go eat at this restaurant or whatever.’ It’s like, ‘No, ‘I’ll make that work.'”

Prichard on the character of Cena: “You don’t hear about that stuff, and again, that’s the thing that makes John Cena the human being, the great human being he is that then makes him the huge megastar that he has become,” Prichard concluded.