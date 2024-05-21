Bruce Prichard On John Cena’s Rise In WWE, Praises Cena’s Work Ethic

Bruce Prichard recently reflected on John Cena’s rise to the top of WWE and what made him “the man.” Prichard spoke about Cena on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On what set Cena apart from the rest: “He was the man — he [had] every aspect of being the man. From waking up, or not even going to sleep, to make the plane to go to ‘Good Morning America’ or ‘The Today Show,’ to flying out — finding a plane on his own — to go and visit a sick kid. That’s not hype, that’s not PR. That’s just John Cena.”

On Cena’s work ethic: “[He’s] not afraid of hard work, and that’s what made him the man. People talk about being ‘The Guy’ in the company — John Cena was ‘The Guy.’ He did it all and did it with a smile on his face and didn’t refuse. [He] knew, ‘Man, this is the gig. This is my responsibility and I’m going to do it.'”