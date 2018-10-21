Bruce Prichard Knew Edge and Vickie Guerrero Would Be a Hit as a Couple

Bruce Prichard spoke on his Something to Wrestle With podcast about Edge and Vickie Guerrero’s run as an on-screen duo and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Edge and Vickie Guerrero’s success as an on-screen couple: “I knew it the moment we did the first vignette. I made the suggestion at the end of the vignette for them to kiss and they went in and not only did they kiss but they kissed like they hadn’t seen each other in a year and went into deep, deep love. That told me right there that it was going to work. They both were just so professional and so good at what they did, it just made a lot of sense.”

On Vickie’s early appearances with Eddie Guerrero: “Seeing Vickie backstage doing some different things when we used to use Vickie with the kids during segments with Eddie Guerrero and Eddie would come back afterwards and he would be disappointed that something didn’t go right. Eddie would then go off on Vickie, and then you would see Eddie go off on Vickie and the way Vickie would fire back at Eddie and how he would backpedal. I remember Vince McMahon and I sitting in Gorilla watching this one time going, wow, that is interesting, but never in a million years at that point did we think that we had something in Vickie Guerrero. But it was interesting how she held her ground with Eddie so we knew there was something in her, but God, she was a natural heel, she was great.”