Bruce Prichard Believes Kurt Angle And Ken Shamrock Would Have Had ‘Instant Chemistry’

Bruce Prichard believes that Kurt Angle and Ken Shamrock would have absolutely clicked in the ring as opponents. The two never worked a match against each other, but Prichard noted on the latest Something to Wrestle With that he thinks the two would have had strong chemistry in the ring.

“I think that would have been great,” Prichard said (per Fightful). “I think that they would have had instant chemistry. Kurt Angle and Ken Shamrock, man, just let them go. They wouldn’t have to discuss a damn thing, and I think that they would make beautiful music together. Unfortunately, that will never happen, but it would have been great. I would have liked to have seen that.”

Angle and Shamrock missed each other as potential opponents despite the fact that they both spent time in WWE and TNA at similar times.