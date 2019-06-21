wrestling / News

Bruce Prichard Leaves TV Tapings to Undergo Emergency Oral Surgery

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bruce Prichard

– Bruce Prichard left this week’s WWE TV tapings in order to undergo emergency oral surgery. Conrad Thompson announced on Twitter that Prichard had to undergo the surgery and that this week’s Something to Wrestle With is a “Best of” as a result.

Prichard noted that he had to have six teeth pulled and his sinuses drilled into, but is on the mend. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Prichard for a quick and full recovery.

Bruce Prichard, Jeremy Thomas

