Bruce Prichard Looks Back at Paul Heyman’s Arrival in WWE As ECW Was Folding

– During the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard shared his memories of Paul Heyman coming in to do commentary just before WrestleMania X-7, while ECW was going under. Heyman came in to handle color commentary after Jerry Lawler quit the company in protest over the release of Stacy “The Kat” Carter, who Lawler was dating at the time. A couple of highlights are below:

On Heyman coming in to do commentary after Jerry Lawler quit: “Well obviously Paul was in financial straits and looking to get out. Paul needed a job. So Paul had agreed to come in and work with us, help out in creative. And when the Lawler situation came about, Paul was right there. He was a good fit. And I really forgot how damn good Paul was on color commentary until watching WrestleMania X-7 this week. Good, he’s good. [laughs] I hate to say that, I work with him.”

On ECW’s dire straits at that point: “But Paul, it was no secret. ECW lost their TV, their business was not doing well, guys weren’t getting paid allegedly, and Paul was in a bad way. So Paul had to declare bankruptcy, and Paul had to put everything in to get out of the mess that he was in. And so when it all came down to it, the same thing pretty much where WWE went in to take what assets and help through the bankruptcy court, and do what they could. But we had helped Paul all the way through a lot of that, and then it just got to the point where no matter how much he helped, the company wasn’t going to survive at that point. They did not have the structure to do it and continue on. And I don’t think the talent had the confidence. But if there was anything that was really f**ked up, there wasn’t a lot of communication with talent at all during the whole thing. And Paul would be the first one to tell you that it was actually Tommy Dreamer who turned the lights out at ECW. Not even Paul.”

