Bruce Prichard On Madusa Throwing WWE Women’s Title In Trash On WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Madusa throwing the WWE Women’s title in the trash on WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s reaction, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Madusa throwing the WWE Women’s title in the trash can during her WCW Nitro debut: “Shit, man, it was definitely a blow. Fuck yeah. You’re watching and seeing one of your championship belts on your competitor’s show and your former champion dumping it in a trash can. Yeah that was a blow. It sucked. That hurt, and when you go back and look at monumental moments in the history of the Monday Night Wars, it’s gonna be one of the top five. It’s not No. 1 – I think that No. 1 is probably the first time Razor showing up, Lex showing up, and Hogan’s turn. But when you look at all of that, this was a big move. This was a big move, and it was a slap in the face and it was a kick in the balls because we didn’t see that one coming. We should have but didn’t.”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction: “I don’t know how Vince found out. I think he was more pissed off at himself and just the process or procedure or whatever the hell that wasn’t done with Madusa being out of contract and not getting everything back from her. There are so many things that could’ve been done better, and I think Vince takes all of that personally and puts it on himself. It doesn’t matter where the breakdown came or what the breakdown was, I’m sure he took it very personal and was like, ‘Son of a bitch. We should’ve been better.’ And we should’ve been better.”

On WCW not capitalizing on Madusa’s debut and WWE not focusing more on its women’s division: “Tell me how WCW capitalized on that? Because I don’t remember them doing shit with the women after that. I don’t remember them capitalizing on Madusa at all after that. Again, I don’t think there were enough females at the time to have a big division, and it was something we moved away from at the time. There sure as hell wasn’t the caliber of athlete that would come along 20 years later. So, yeah, I don’t know that there was a regret for that. It was just a change in business philosophy.”

On who WWE officials were upset at for Madusa throwing the title in the trash: “There was a lot of that to go around. But here’s the thing – when you look at Madusa, she was doing what someone told her to do. She was going out, she’s now working for another company, and that other company is asking her to do this. And she did it. So, you’ve gotta give the credit to Eric or whoever it was that made that call for her to do it. It was a hell of a strike, so kudos to them for making a hell of a strike and having the balls to do it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.