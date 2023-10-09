Bruce Prichard Says Maven’s WWE Downfall Was Being Too Nice

Bruce Prichard recently weighed in on why Maven didn’t find greater success in WWE, noting that he was too nice of a guy. Prichard talked about the Tough Enough winner’s WWE run on the latest Something to Wrestle With, and some highlights are below (per Fightful):

On Maven: “I like Maven. That was another one, man, where we tried. I just don’t know that Maven had enough of an ‘asshole’ in him either. Really nice guy, and I just think that he viewed the business as a work, and it’s not. You’ve got to fight for your position. You’ve got to fight for what you want, and I think that was his downfall.”

On Maven needing more of a kiler instinct: “I think that Maven was young, ‘I’m gonna go along,’ and when you’re young and first starting out, that is what you need to do, but you need to listen, and you need to know when you’re being taken advantage of or know how to fight back and be a little bit of an asshole, but that’s in the character that you are portrayed on screen. So, if you are a heel, you’ve got to find your inner jerk. Everybody’s got it. Some people are just afraid to let it out.”