Bruce Prichard Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Creative Minds from Wrestling, Says Paul Heyman Wouldn’t Make The Cut

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard named the four creative minds from wrestling history that he would put on the Mount Rushmore of creative minds from wrestling. His final four ended up being Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson, Eddie Graham, and Dusty Rhodes. Highlights are below.

On how Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson would be his first two along with Eddie Graham: “Vince and Pat, at the top of the list. You have to go back to the fundamentals in many ways of the business and Eddie Graham was credited with so much, that you look at Dusty, you look at Bill Watts, you look at the guys that came out of there, and Eddie Graham, they point to Eddie Graham and Roy Shire as being these creative geniuses that had so much influence over bookers and over owners and territories throughout the years. I think Eddie would have to be on that.”

On if Paul Heyman should be on it: “I think somebody else. I think Paul is one of the most creative people, that’s where it gets hard, because there are so many deserving minds from Bill Watts, from Roy Shire, from Gary Hart, Fritz Von Erich.”

On if Dusty Rhodes is in the conversation: “Fuck yeah Dusty’s in the conversation. And to that, I think that from a creative point of view, Dusty, I’ll give Dusty that nod because as flamboyant and as crazy as the things that Dusty did and people look back and poo-poo and shit on the Dusty finish and some of the things Dusty did in later years, when you get to the vision and you get to the, ‘We’re making movies, baby, you gotta write a book here, and let’s get funky and here’s where we’re going.’ I think that Dusty would be up there.”

On his final four Mount Rushmore of creative minds: “So probably Eddie, Dusty, Vince, and Pat. I think Vince is as close to genius, he’s the Walt Disney of our time, and I think Pat Patterson is one of the most intuitive and innovative people I’ve ever met in my entire life, and three of those guys I got to work with, so that comes from experience, and Eddie Graham on reputation alone, and influence.”

