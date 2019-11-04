Bruce Prichard On Bringing in Rick Bognar as Fake Razor Ramon, Speaking With Hall & Nash About Fake Razor & Diesel

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard recalled who came up with the idea of bringing in Rick Bognar to play the fake Razor Ramon role in 1996. The “fake” Razor and Diesel gimmicks were debuted on WWE TV in September of that year after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash had left for WCW, and were an instant flop. While Glenn Jacobs, who played Diesel, would go on to have a huge career in WWE as Kane, Bognar left WWF when his contract was up and headed to NJPW. He retired after a neck injury in 2000 and had only one more match in 2012 before passing away in September of this year.

On if he’s talked with Hall or Nash about fake Diesel and Razor: “I think we did when they first came back in 2002. Just kinda talked about it, and laughed about it. Not a whole lot to talk about there, unfortunately Rick Bognar’s no longer with us, and rest his soul. He was a wonderful guy. But yeah, I think they kind of laughed about it, and it was what it was.”

On where he first learned of Rick Bognar: “Paul Heyman is the one who actually came up with the idea of [Bognar] being Razor. And Paul had made the comment that, ‘Hey Bruce, I’ve got this guy in my locker room that is dead nuts on, Scott Hall.’ And I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Oh my God, he does Razor Ramon better than Scott Hall does Razor Ramon.’ So we brought him in to say ‘Hey, do Razor!’ And he did it, and he looked similar to Razor Ramon, but he did the ‘Hey yo, chico!’ And had the mannerisms down and the whole nine yards, so that was — that one didn’t take nearly as much work as Diesel, and bringing Glenn Jacobs in to fine tune him into the Diesel character. So it was some interesting times. But Bognar, he understood it. And he understood that this may or may not work. But he was into it, and it was Paul E, the one that called me.”

