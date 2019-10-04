Bruce Prichard on Designing Yokozuna’s Look, Why Yoko Didn’t Want to Do Traditional Authentic Sumo Look

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard looked back at coming up with the Yokozuna gimmick. Prichard discussed coming up with the look for the character and how Yoko didn’t want to do the full sumo gear, as well as why they chose the name ‘yokozuna,’ which is the title given to the highest-ranked sumo wrestler.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On designing Yokozuna’s look: “Well, when you look at him and you start to picture what is that look going to be. And you look at a sumo [wrestler], and they have their ass hanging out. I think if Vince could have had his way and Rodney not be as self-conscious as he was, Yoko would have had his ass hanging out and been in traditional sumo gear the whole time. Rodney didn’t want to do that. So there were drawings made for him to wear the tights and then have the sumo gear come up over it, where Rodney was more comfortable. We wanted him to be comfortable. Came up with white and red different-look gear. Some was white and red, some was black and red. Black and red is what we eventually settled on and stayed with. But a few different looks for Rodney initially in the beginning.”

On taking the name yokozuna from sumo: “We wanted to present him as traditional sumo as you could possibly get. And when you’re talking about, ‘What are we gonna call him?’ We talked about Anoa’i. And thinking, Kokina was another name. Do we keep that and just make him a sumo champion? But the champion sumo wrestler is the yokozuna. That’s what they’re referred to. That’s a cool name. ‘We’re just gonna call him f**king Yokozuna.’ And it was as simple as that, it couldn’t have been an easier, ‘This is what he’s gonna be, this is what he’s gonna look like, and this is his name, let’s go,’ than anything we’d done in a long time. The creative services pretty much just drew up what he would look like in the garb itself, and then of course we had to do his hair, and put his hair up. Tie his hair up to give him a little different look.”

