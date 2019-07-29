Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard described an incident in which he and Hulk Hogan were mobbed by fans after it somehow leaked that they were going out on a boat to film an interview shortly after the birth of Hogan’s daughter Brooke. Here are highlights:

On setting up a Hogan interview in a boat: “I don’t know if this is a good Hogan story but I remember when Hulk was coming back one time and we were trying to do a shoot. Hulk had had his first kid. So Brooke’s a baby and Hulk is coming back to Connecticut. He had been gone for a while. He’d taken time off to be there for the birth of his first child and we wanted to do a sit-down interview with him. But we didn’t want to do just a regular sit-down interview with him. Had an idea: what if we took him out on a boat and did it out on a boat? You know, Hulk Hogan and one of his speedboats and shit, just relaxed and talking about life. And it was going to be for television but also for a Coliseum Video special and all this. We were going to get a lot out of it. I’m up for it because, I mean, great. We can go to Tampa, we can shoot this shit, take a couple days, have a good time.”

On making the arrangements: “The problem with that was Hulk was in Stamford and he was not planning on leaving Stamford any time soon. So we had to find somebody who could get me a boat in White Plains, New York there, that somebody had, you know there’s the dock and all this shit. And Sunday morning…and the whole thing is, this has gotta be secret because if people find out that we’re doing something with Hulk Hogan, we’re fucked. We’re gonna have crowds. And the guy assures me: ‘Nope. Nobody knows. Nobody knows anything.'”

On what went wrong: “We come pulling up and Hulk has Linda and she’s got the baby and they’ve got a stroller and they want to come out on the boat too. You would have thought that it was a Fourth of July fucking parade. There were so many people there lining the streets. And this is just as we’re pulling in trying to get to the dock to get to the boat. And you can’t move and people are in the street and they’re all like, ‘Oh my God! Hulk Hogan!’ and they’re banging on the car. He’s ready to plow through everybody and everything and just go home. Then we get to the dock and there are people in their boats trying to get a glimpse of him. And when we go out because I wanted to go out, the guy says, ‘I’ll getcha out of here!’ and he guns it trying to get away from everybody. Which everybody else guns their boats. There’s Linda holding onto the baby and Hulk going, ‘WHOA BROTHER!’ And it was just one of those days that I just wanted to crawl in a hole and just die. Because I knew when I got back, first call was gonna be to Vince and then the next call was gonna be from Vince to me and it was absolutely ugly.”

On how it was finally resolved: “We finally had to call the Coast Guard in and had the Coast Guard go out and get people away from our boat because they were too dangerously close. Just trying to take pictures and shit. I mean, back in the day man, with Hulkster, that poor sumbitch couldn’t go anywhere. It’s hard. How are you gonna hide that?”

