Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Was Convinced to Let Mick Foley Debut Cactus Jack in WWE, What it Meant to Foley

– On the latest Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the debut of Cactus Jack in WWE. Foley had been in the company for over a year at that point, but had of course debuted as Mankind because Vince McMahon didn’t like the Cactus Jack gimmick. Jack wouldn’t debut until September of 1997, when he came out and had a Falls Count Anywhere match with Triple H after a promo on the TitanTron that saw Foley discuss with himself in his Dude Love and Mankind personas who should wrestle the upcoming match. They decided it should be Cactus Jack, and Foley came out in his old character.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On convincing McMahon to let Foley do Cactus Jack: “You know, he did [warm up to the idea], and I go back to when we first did Dude Love. The different personalities of Mick Foley became — and I don’t think we got to know Mick yet, you know what I’m saying? So you had Mankind, and you’d had Dude Love. So you’ve got this multi-personality guy. But the one we hadn’t seen yet was Cactus Jack. I had made the comment at one point, and I’m sure everybody will take credit for it. And I’m not taking credit for it, but I’m sure other people did do it. But I made the comment, ‘I would love to see Mankind interview Dude Love and then introduce Cactus Jack. And then have Mick Foley come in and talk to all three of them.’ And kind of conduct the interview, basically, ‘So anyway, tell me Cactus Jack,’ and then Dude Love jumps in on the s**t, and then Mick is like ‘Hey guys, calm down.’ So it’s Mick managing these three personalities. And that’s how — it all kind of morphed, but it was a half-assed ‘What if?'”

On what the debut of Cactus Jack meant to Foley: “I know to Mick Foley, Cactus Jack, that character was near and dear to him. And Mick wanted to do Cactus Jack. And to get to this point in everything, I think it was actually Mick’s suggestion to get to the Cactus Jack character in New York, and in Madison Square Garden where he had watched Jimmy Snuka dive off the cage and s**t. So that was a huge moment to him, and it was Mick ultimately who convinced Vince to do this. And I think Hunter liked the idea, and everybody liked the idea because it was another character. It was somebody else you could book. If Mankind was there last time in your town, this time it’ll be Dude Love, or it’ll be Cactus Jack. And it was something we hadn’t done yet. And for New York City, good god, man. It was ‘Long Island Boy Makes Good.’ That was a special moment, that was a really, really cool moment. Because you have times when you watch guys who are special to you, and Mick was special. For him to go out, and you know what that means to him when he walks on that stage in Madison Square Garden. And to do it on his terms, with his character, that was some really cool s**t.”

