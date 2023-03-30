– During a recent interview with The Press Box, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed putting together Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes main event title match for WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bruce Prichard on when WWE started planning out Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns: “I would say that getting to this place, where we are, started probably in August. We were really shooting for that and trying to make things work so that by the time we got to WrestleMania, we were looking at it in August.”

On how they like to put the end goal together first: “Even still today, we like to look at what is the end goal? Where do we want to be at the end of this story? What’s the ending? And then work backward. When you look at the Bloodline story and integrating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and now Cody, it’s very deep storytelling. There were so many hints and things along the way that when you look back at it, you go, ‘Wow, I remember that. That meant this.’ You start putting the pieces together.”