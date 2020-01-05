Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In

– On the latest Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed whether there was any discussion with Randy Savage about a potential return to WWE in 1999. Savage had left WWE (then WWF) in 1994 and jumped to WCW. By 1999, things had changed in WCW and Savage had come off two knee surgeries, with his girlfriend Gorgeous George working in WCW as his valet. Prichard recalled how George and her and Savage’s agent was floating things out to see if there was any interest in bringing them over, and why WWE wasn’t interested.

On if he had any conversations with Savage about returning in 1999: “The last conversations that I had with Randy were probably around ’97 — ’96, ’97-ish. And I was involved in those conversations and those dealings. During this time, from our vantage point, there wasn’t really any interest in Randy. But there were rumblings out there. And I know that his girlfriend Gorgeous George was floating out and testing the waters with her agent, and I guess Randy’s agent, one in the same. Just seeing who would be interested. And it was a lead to us that ‘Hey, Gorgeous George is available. Is there any interest on this side? And by the way, would there be any interest in Randy Savage.'”

On why there wasn’t interest in Savage: “To my knowledge — I know from my vantage point when it was brought in anything I was involved with, there just wasn’t any interest at that point for Randy. They thought that kind of, it was too much, we’d have to pay way too much for him basically to get Gorgeous George, that nobody really knew one way or another. What’s that value, really? What was George worth. And, beautiful young lady, but I don’t know at that point what else that she had ever done. And [they were] asking a lot of money. So there was agents floating things out. And I think the agents were probably feeding all this to the dirt sheets, and to the press, and to anybody that would listen to try and boost their price up. ‘Oh my god, everybody wants Randy. Everybody wants Gorgeous George.’ It wasn’t that big of a deal.”

