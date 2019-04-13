Bruce Prichard On Why Mick Foley Was Steve Austin’s First Championship Feud, Says Triple H Was Considered

– Bruce Prichard discussed the decision to have Mick Foley be the first feud for Steve Austin during the latest Something to Wrestle podcast. Some highlights are below from that part of the discussion:

On deciding to have Mick Foley face Austin: “It was one of those where we had to feed that champion. And the first person we getting ready to feed him was going to be Mick Foley. And using the Mr. McMahon character wasn’t even really defined at that point as, ‘Use this character to get somebody over that’s actually going to work with Steve in the live events and let’s do some programs.’ Someone Steve is comfortable with that we have confidence is going to get Steve over. And that was Mick Foley.”

On the start of the McMahon vs. Austin feud: “Everything was changing after WrestleMania. It’s funny, you look at — there are different WrestleManias where it’s a culmination and everything’s kind of ended at WrestleMania. And then there are WrestleManias where its all fresh and it’s a new beginning. This particular Mania was a culmination of a lot of things and the next night was the new beginning going forward. So we had to — there wasn’t a ready-made opponent for Steve. You had to make one, and you had to get him ready. There was already the natural Vince McMahon the promoter didn’t want this wild card representing this company. Didn’t want this wild card having his championship belt. So he was looking to anybody and anything that he could manipulate to do it. And every single time that McMahon walked out there, it was just one step further away from getting him out of the ring.”

On whether Triple H was ever considered for the spot: “He was, actually…we didn’t want the comparison to Shawn [Michaels]. And I think that putting Hunter right in there would have been an immediate comparison to Shawn. And people saying, ‘Okay, it would have been less than.’ So the idea at the time was to move DX in the direction that we moved DX, into a babyface role. And create a new DX. There was a groundswell for DX. If you go back and you look at some of the things that we did, if you didn’t have Austin in the ring with them, the audience were digging their s**t. They were smartasses, they were everything Austin was. But they were going against Austin, so the audience booed them. Take Austin out of that equation and you let them go do their s**t, they’re gonna be babyfaces, give them a heel to work with and they’re even stronger babyfaces. But yes, Hunter was discussed because that would have been a natural progression. DX, Shawn, lost the championship. Shawn’s now gone away. Hunter’s going to come, and he’s going to vindicate his friend. But Vince had confidence that Hunter could go the babyface route, and he didn’t want to diminish him right there. He felt it would hurt him in that role, and thought he would be a stronger babyface.”

