Bruce Prichard on Why Sting Never Came to WWE, If Sting Could Have Filled Ultimate Warrior’s Spot

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard looked back at the conversations WWE had with Sting over the years and why he never jumped from WCW. Sting was always viewed as the one big WCW star that WWE was never able to get to jump over, and Prichard discussed why that was the case. He also shared his thoughts on if Sting could have taken the spot that Ultimate Warrior had in the company and on the card.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On how many conversations WWE had with Sting over the years: “That I was involved with — I know that we had two that I was at least involved with over the years. But it was always — I think that Sting was apprehensive to ever make the move. Early on, he was a WCW guy that was comfortable in his role, and comfortable where he was. And I don’t think that he really wanted to make that jump because of that comfort level. And I do believe that had Sting made the move in, let’s say, 1988, 1989? I think that he would have had a very, very different career, and possibly been ten times bigger than he was in WCW.”

On if it would have been feasible for Sting to fill Ultimate Warrior’s spot: “Yes. I really do. And I say all that because of, just personality-wise, and the way that Sting was at that time. And still is today. I think that he definitely would have been able to slide into that spot and been the man. And again, that’s one of those ‘Ifs,’ and one of those ‘Shoulda, coulda, woulda.’ And what would have happened, but we’ll never know. And maybe he wouldn’t have. Maybe he would have gotten there and just not been as comfortable, not be able to deliver. You just never know, and different bodies of water, you’re gonna react differently and be accepted in a different way. But in 1988, it was still, he was still new enough. And he was still unique enough that it really could have exploded.”

