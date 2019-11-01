Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW

– Bruce Prichard discussed the ECW run of Raven and why the character didn’t go too far in WWE on the latest Something to Wrestle With. Raven, of course, was the character created and played by Scott Levy in ECW, where he became a top name due to his in-ring psychology, heated feuds with top talents and promo work. Raven would go on to have runs in WCW, WWE and even TNA, and while he had notable stays in both WCW and WWE he never found the level of success that he did in ECW.

Highlights from Prichard’s thoughts on the topic are below along with the full podcast:

On why WWE wasn’t able to do more with the Raven character: “I’m not sure that a lot of people did get the Raven character at all along the way, beyond — when Raven first debuted in ECW, I thought that those were some of the best promos and one of the best introductions of a new character that they’d ever done. And it was intriguing, because here they’d taken Johnny Polo, they’d taken Johnny Flamingo or Scotty Flamingo, and created this really dark, disturbing character that you believed. And I thought that Scotty pulled that off tremendously.”

On why Raven worked so well in ECW: “It was perfect for the ECW audience, they had this dark character to get behind and to hate. It was actually somebody that they could hate and loathe a little bit. And it was ‘us against the world’ [in ECW], well that’s what the Raven character was all about. It was him against the world. It was, ‘What the hell is in this life for me?’ It was a dark, dark character. But then as you got into it, I think they went a little too dark on some of the things that they tried to do, and people lost touch with what the Raven character was supposed to be.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.