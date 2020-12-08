Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson’s Idea For Royal Rumble, His Role In Iron Man Match Between Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Pat Patterson’s idea for the Royal Rumble match, Patterson’s role in the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania XII, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Pat Patterson’s idea for the Royal Rumble match: “Pat was looking for a different type of match and attraction, and the way Pat would always describe it was it was legal run-ins. Wanted to have a match where you could add to it throughout the match. Probably the way Pat explained it in the beginning was a little confusing. We had one – may have been St. Louis or Rhode Island – and it didn’t really good that well. I don’t think the live audience was all that into it. But Dick Ebersol heard the idea and kind of tweaked it a little bit as far as the selling an explanation, making it easier to understand what the hell it was. Then the Royal Rumble was built. The first one was in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for USA Network. It was the highest-rated television show on cable for a long, long time.

“But back then, other than having it in your head – yes, we wrote things down and had notes on certain things, but you didn’t have 20 writers and assistants and everything to help you write all this shit out so you know exactly who gets eliminated. This was all in Pat’s head. Pat’s got 30 guys in a room, and he had a list of entry. Not as sophisticated as it became in later years. The Royal Rumble, that was Pat Patterson’s baby, and we nursed that son of a bitch for many years. That was the one time of year I used to love to settle down and work with Pat and we eventually brought more people into the process to what it is now. It’s pure, pure genius as far as how he came up with that and what it has become to be today.”

On Patterson suggesting Iron Man Match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12: “Pat was retired at that time……it was maybe December or January where Pat had been talking to me and he was like, ‘What are you doing for WrestleMania?’ I told him what we were doing for WrestleMania. He says, ‘What if you had an Iron Man Match?’ I said, ‘Goddamn, that’s a long time.’ But Pat, in his head, knew Bret and Shawn could have a great match, and he knew they could have a great 60-minute match. But to have it be a draw at the end of 60 minutes was something we’d never done before. And then go into sudden-death overtime for the championship and have Shawn pull it out. That entire match, that finish, everything about it was all Pat. For me, I thought it worked beautifully. I know there were a lot of naysayers and people who didn’t enjoy it as much, but it was a beautiful story that highlighted two of his favorites – Bret and Shawn – and two guys Pat saw an awful lot in and nurtured them to the point of being top guys. This was a way to show and exploit what they did best, and that was wrestle.”

On Patterson’s role in creating Fatal 4-Way matches: “Always looking for something different. You’ve got a tag team match, we’ve seen that. It was ways to get more people involved in a match, and it was also one of those situations where it was a way you didn’t have to beat somebody. Pat was always looking at shit like that. Pat really helped when we did our first triple threat. ECW did theirs one way and did elimination style, and it was weird the way they were doing theirs at the time. Some people thought it was more traditional and better, but it was Pat that I contacted and said, ‘Help me here, Pat. What do we do?’ Through talking to Pat is how we came up with the idea that you have the match, but there’s only one winner.

On Patterson’s creative ideas for triple threat matches and Attitude Era stipulations: “The template for how most of the triple threats are laid out now came out of Pat’s head. He always figured you’ve gotta have something down so you can put a spotlight on something else in the match. If you have too much shit going on, it doesn’t mean anything. So, he really liked to divvy things up and take something that was traditional and make it non-traditional and put twists and turns to these things. And this came a lot during the Attitude Era because I think Pat felt nobody cares about the rules, they want excitement, they want gaga. As long as you give them good shit and entertaining shit and it’s exciting, no one really cares. That’s where we would get into toms of these nonsensical they’re outside the ring for eight minutes and the match just continues on and there’s no countout. Or my favorite is in the middle of the day, Pat is laying out the match and I go, ‘Pat, that’s a DQ.’ He goes, ‘Then fucking make the match No DQ, nobody give a fuck.’ And that’s what he would do.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.