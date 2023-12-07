Bruce Prichard Says Getting A Pop Isn’t The Same As Getting Over

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard spoke about the difference between a wrestler getting a pop from fans and that wrestler being over.

He said: “You have these younger kids that they realize, ‘Well, when I take a bump, the crowd pops, so I get a reaction. That’s a good thing! And if I take more bumps, I’ll get more of a reaction.’ And they mistake that sometimes for getting over. As the business evolves, you’ve got to change with it, and sometimes you’ve got to do more things, but there [are] ways to do it safely. There [are ways] to do more by doing less.”

He added that while it sounds like some older wrestlers can’t move on from the old days, several veterans have been making good points. The discussion then turned to Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid, and how Hart went with a “less is more” style so as not to end up like Dynamite. The Dynamite Kid had several health problems and ended up in a wheelchair.

Prichard added: “I think Jim [Neidhart] and Bret both were pretty good examples of that. Bret would ground you. Bret would set the pace. [He] didn’t do a lot of crazy stuff, but his work was exciting. It was still good because he did it when he needed to do it, and that was the key. The body only has so many ‘holy s***’ moments in it.“