Bruce Prichard Won’t Discount the Possibility Of a Shane McMahon In-Ring Return

Shane McMahon’s last return to the ring didn’t work out well, but Bruce Prichard won’t count out the chance that he comes back again. Shane returned at WrestleMania 39 for an impromptu match with The Miz but suffered a torn quad right off the bat. Prichard was asked on his Something to Wrestle With podcast whether he could see McMahon coming back for another effort.

“You never say never, man,” Prichard said (per Fightful). You never say never. The recuperative powers of those genes are scary, but you never say never.”

Prichard referenced his own claim that he would never come back to the company, saying, “I mean, that’s coming from somebody who said ‘never.’ I mean, I said ‘never.’ As a matter of fact, I said, ‘Never ever. Impossible. Will not happen.’ Yeah, it’s crazy.”