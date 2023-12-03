Bruce Prichard Praises The ‘Absolute Genius’ of Snoop Dogg

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard had nothing but love for Snoop Dogg, who he praised as an ‘absolute genius’. Snoop is a frequent WWE guest and a member of the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Prichard said: “Guy’s an absolute genius. Snoop Dogg is probably one of the greatest businessmen I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing business with and, besides that, a great human being. A really nice guy. I’d work with Snoop Dogg every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

However, that doesn’t mean Prichard’s had the chance to partake in weed with the Doggfather. However, he admitted that he “might’ve got a contact high being around him.”