Bruce Prichard Praises the Talent of Rey Mysterio

– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard praised the talent of Rey Mysterio and why he broke the mold Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Mysterio: “Rey Mysterio, man, is an enigma. I don’t think that you could’ve brought Rey over in mainstream wrestling in the 70s, I daresay even maybe the 80s. Because I don’t know that people were ready for Rey Mysterio.”

His thoughts on Mysterio’s talents: “[He is] just one of the most incredible talents I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. There will never be another Rey Mysterio. There will be other luchadors and there will be other great stars that are not the biggest guys in the world. There will never be another Rey Mysterio. They made the mold and they broke the mold with him. And so much of that has to do with who Rey is.”

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 last year. Later that weekend, beat his own son, Dominik Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39.