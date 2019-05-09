Bruce Prichard Recalls JBL Getting in Trouble Over Doing Nazi Salute in Germany

– Bruce Prichard discussed JBL’s headline-making actions where he did a Nazi salute at a house show in Germany in 2004, which got him and WWE in trouble. Nazi salutes and the like are illegal in Germany, and JBL was fired from his contributor position at CNBC over it. Highlights are below:

On whether JBL did the shtick on his own volition: “Yeah, John did go into business for himself. And it’s from John spent a lot of time over in Germany, working for Otto Wanz. And it was my understanding that the heels there had done it for years to get heat. And there’s a difference, I think maybe from a German doing it than an American doing it, I don’t know. I don’t think it works whether you’re German, American, Mexican, Irish. I don’t think it really matters, it’s tasteless to do in that country. It’s tasteless to do period. So John was trying to get heat, that’s what he was trying to do. And it was a poor choice of tactics to get heat, and landed his a** in hot water. So it was his decision, he did it, and it got national attention from you know, folks that — again, you didn’t have an internet back when people were doing it, and everything else, you didn’t have cell phones that recorded s**t all over the place. So different time, different place, and he had to be accountable for his actions. And I think that losing the CNBC deal, which they let him go over it. People had complained to CNBC about it. That was a heavy hit for him.”

On whether there was discussion of potentially firing JBL over it: “I don’t know if [there was] or not. I was in strictly creative at this time, so those decisions didn’t come across my desk. I really don’t know. I know John thought that he would be fired, and it was a big blow for the [CNBC deal], it was a big hit for him. Sometimes you do stupid s**t and you gotta pay the consequences. And this is a perfect example of that.”

