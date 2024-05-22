– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard recalled John Cena and Shawn Michaels wrestling for nearly one full hour on WWE Raw in April 2007 and how he pitched the match to then WWE writer Brian Gewirtz. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Brian Gewirtz’s reaction to pitching a one hour match: “I gave him [Gewirtz] like an hour of stuff, but I said, this all builds to a one-hour match with Cena versus Shawn. ‘Oh, that’s bulls***! That’s lazy, that’s no good! You guys just aren’t working!’ Everybody at home is all p***ed off at us because we keep pushing this one-hour match.”

On how the match delivered: “And that’s what we did. And the meeting went from a potentially long, several hour meeting to, ‘That’s great. Let’s do that.’ And it was, it was good. Everybody thought it was a way to get out of six segments, but we were there, and it made sense. But it did deliver. And it was good.”