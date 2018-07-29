Bruce Prichard Recalls Original Plans For Ric Flair vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania IX

– Bruce Prichard discussed the original plan to have Ultimate Warrior face Ric Flair, some nixed return plans for him and more in the latest Something To Wrestle With podcast. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On original plans for a match between Ric Flair and Ultimate Warerior: “I don’t think that they would have worked with one another. Talk about a clash in style. From my vantage point I don’t think we had a solid plan heading into WrestleMania 9 regarding Ric Flair and Ultimate Warrior when everybody left in November. At least not to anything I was privy to at that point. When I got there in September, we were working towards Survivor Series and then everything blew up with British Bulldog and Ultimate Warrior leaving, but I could have seen that, being a logical progression getting to Ric Flair and Ultimate Warrior. I don’t think it was ever discussed. I thought that would have been a horrible match.”

On nearly returning to WWE television to manage Ultimate Warrior: “I was going to come back as Bruce Prichard, the real person behind Brother Love with dark hair to manage The Undertaker at one point. There was a time that I wanted to do the other one where The Ultimate Warrior got me into shape and discovered me that I was actually truly Brother Love. Those were the two that were serious and everybody likes to show the stuff online where I used to go down and collect hardcore material after matches where you would see me pick things up in the background and pick things up in the backstage area. The idea behind that was that we were going to do an auction, and I was going to be the guy who was going to do the auction. Kind of a sleazy character where we do things online and auction in-ring use items.”