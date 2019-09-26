Bruce Prichard Recalls the First Steve Austin/Vince McMahon Confrontation, Talks Revealing McMahon as WWE Owner on TV

– In the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed the beginning of Steve Austin/Vince McMahon feud and the reveal that Vince McMahon owned WWE. The segment took place on September 22nd, 1997, which was the first Raw to be broadcast from Madison Square Garden, and ended with Austin stunning McMahon over the fact that he was being told not to compete because of his neck injury. The segment also saw the reveal for the first time on TV that McMahon was the owner of the company.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On the execution of the first Austin/McMahon segment: “Everything that is said in there from Austin’s standpoint and Vince’s standpoint, all that’s a shoot. Because we didn’t know what to do. We did not know where we were with Steve, Steve didn’t know where Steve was with Steve. And Steve was sick of staying at home. Steve knew that, and we had assurances from doctors that if he did his rehab everything would be fine. And he had been cleared to a point, but there was still — there was still a little bit of concern as to, ‘All right, he’s cleared now but if he starts taking bumps?’ We wanted him to ease into it, and not come back and start having 30 minute matches every night again. So we decided to shoot with the story. If Steve comes back and Steve says he’s fine, Steve releases the company, okay great. And this was just talking through ‘What If’ scenarios, and what would happen in real life. So it became, ‘God damn, people’ll s**t if he f**king stuns Vince! You’re not supposed to touch Vince!’ So Vince became the prey, and Vince became the guy. He’d stunned Sarge I think, before this or after this, shortly thereafter.”

On McMahon not being known as the owner of WWF at that point: “But Vince had never been a part of anything before. And as the announcer/commentator, it was out of character for everybody. So even then, as much as I wanted Vince to be a heel, Vince was, ‘God dammit! Nobody knows I’m owner of the company!’ Well then, we tell ’em. And in New York, where Vince was a mainstay for f**king 100 years, it didn’t matter. They knew. They knew his old man, they knew him. And there was a soft spot for Vince there. But god dammit man, they loved their ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. So it was all based on a shoot scenario, ‘What would happen?’ And ‘What would really take place?’ And what Steve wanted to do. Steve was like, ‘F**k, I’ll just raise some f**king hell, kick some people’s asses.’ It was a way to keep him on television, get the momentum and continue to build without having to have him work 30 minute matches. So, this was that continuing to build that babyface character, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and the unpredictability of all of it.”

On if there was any hesitation toward revealing McMahon as the owner of the company: “There wasn’t any hesitation, Vince just didn’t think anybody cared. To Vince it was like, ‘God dammit, it’s the WWF. It’s a corporation, it’s a big company. No one cares who owns it! Who the f**k cares? I’m a commentator, I play a part. Doesn’t matter who the owner is.’ So we’d always used the WWF President, Gorilla Monsoon and Jack Tunney, and different figureheads, and never acknowledged Vince as the owner. However, in trade documents or trade publications and s**t, they would do it all the time. And his answer to that was, ‘Well, they’re trade newspapers, so yeah they know.’ But in New York, man, the steroid trial, every friggin day he was in the paper as the owner of the company. If it was going to get over anywhere, it was going to get over in New York. But Vince just never saw it was a big deal.”

