Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Dropping His Pants During Rant

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestlezone), Bruce Prichard spoke about a time Vince McMahon was so upset by Houston Wrestling owner Paul Boesch swerving him that McMahon dropped his pants. Here are highlights:

On Vince dropping his pants: Vince stood up and dropped his pants. [McMahon impression] ‘Goddamn you didn’t even use Vaseline.’ Pulled his pants up, buttoned him, looked at him and said, ‘Do we have anything else to discuss here?

On why he did it: We got screwed is why. WWE got screwed by Houston on the last show. They kept the house.

On an intense limo ride home after the meeting: “I’m 24 years old….this is August 1987, I officially started work there April 1st. I don’t really know Vince that well; but, I’m scared for my life. We got into the limo and everything was kinda calm. Intense. Nothing said. Then the wooden deal that holds crystal glasses and everything in the middle of the big stretch limo went flying, glass breaking everywhere. He [Vince] kicked it. I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t know.’ And he snapped from snapping to looking at me and goes, ‘Hey pal, how would you know? Just don’t tell Terry.’ Meaning don’t tell Hulk [Hogan] what happened because Hulk was on the card. He didn’t want anybody to know. Didn’t want the boys to say, ‘I’m not working.’”