Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon’s Interest in Buying NFL Team Before Original XFL

– Bruce Prichard discussed the rumors in 1998 that Vince McMahon had interest in buying the Minnesota Vikings on a recent Something to Wrestle With. Prichard recalled the situation, where the Vikings were entertaining offers for sale and word got out thatz McMahon was interested.

“We didn’t know what the hell he was talking about,” Prichard said of McMahon’s interest (per Wrestling Inc). “More than anything it was a publicity stunt because they were floating out there that the Vikings were up for sale and Vince floated it out there that he was interested in it. I dare say that if the price would have been right he might have bought the damn thing for publicity purposes to make it — okay the WWF just bought the Minnesota Vikings and Vince McMahon is now entering the football arena. So it worked, it got people talking.”

Prichard noted that he was confident that, despite the fact that the Vikings may have been worth more than WWE at that time, McMahon could have lined up the finances to buy the team if he wanted to. McMahon, of course, launched the XFL in 1999, which led to its single season in 2001. He has announced a relaunch of the league with a target relaunch date of 2020.