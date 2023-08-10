Bruce Prichard Reflects on Career of Sean Waltman, Favorite Era of His Career

– During the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard looked back at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka the 1-2-3 Kid and X-Pac. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on how he’d describe Sean Waltman: “I would say [he’s] what we used to call in the business, a journeyman. You know, a guy that went through and did really well, whatever territory that he went to when he worked a lot of different territories and did a lot of different things. I think Sean’s a step above that. Tremendous performer and someone that was able, had the skill set to get over, but also to get other people over. So that’s a unique skill set and one that he definitely had and was good at.”

On Waltman never winning the Intercontinental title: “That’s shocking. You know what, it was probably discussed. I don’t know. I thought he was [champion], actually.”

Prichard on his favorite era of Waltman’s career: “The whole 1-2-3 Kid era. Becoming 1-2-3 Kid, I actually enjoyed the hell out of that. It was just so much fun. It was nice to see a young guy that was fresh. It was fun.”

Waltman has twice been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted as a member of D-Generation X in 2019 and later as a member of the nWo for the Class of 2020 (which took place in 2021).