Bruce Prichard Remembers Hearing Fans Groan When It Was Revealed That Rikishi Ran Over Steve Austin

In the latest edition of his Something to Wrestle With podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard spoke about the negative fan reaction to the reveal that it was Rikishi who ran over Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to the idea: “This is a prime example of what happens when you don’t start with the finish. What I mean by that is when you write a book, or you go to a movie, no matter what it is, if you are creating it with ending in mind you have to know that this is going to be the way to end it. Everything from the beginning, middle and end gets to the big finish. When they ran Steve Austin over they had no clue whether to get rid of Steve. They figured that we would figure it out when we got there. Along the way when we got to the point of getting hit with the car and who it was who ran him over with the car, everybody had an idea, which I don’t even remember who came up with Rikishi, and Vince McMahon loved it and thought that no one was going to guess that. Well, of course nobody was going to guess that because it makes no sense for Rikishi to be the guy who ran over Steve Austin, so then we force fed the whole storyline. Not a bright spot during our creative tenure during this time.”

On the negative fan reaction: “Good God, I seriously recall a groan. You can feel the air coming out of a building this time, when the reveal came and people were dumbfounded. They were waiting for that, come on, come on, who is it really? And it never came. I was involved in it and tried, but it sucked. It wasn’t one of our brightest spots, but we ran with it.”