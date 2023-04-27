Bruce Prichard On Whether He Had Reservations Putting World Title On Jeff Hardy, TNA Not Selling To Viacom

On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed TNA Victory Road 2011. Bruce discussed whether he had any reservations about putting the World Championship on Jeff Hardy and the mistake TNA made by not allowing Spike (Viacom) to purchase a portion of the company. Some highlights are below.

On if he had any reservations putting the World Title on Jeff Hardy: “I wasn’t asked. That was my first date, 10/10/10. That was my first TV coming in and meeting everyone and that was the night they put the championship on Jeff. I did ask the same questions. I’m like ‘is he good with everything?’ Oh he’ll be fine, he’ll be fine it’s okay. Okay. I had no, I had no inside information. I had no way of knowing yay, nay or indifferent where he was in that case.”

On if Impact made a mistake not having Spike TV own part of the company: “It depends on what your viewpoint is. Now for TNA at the time, I think that would have been one of the best moves that they could have done. It practically guarantees them a television deal. The other thing it does is it relieves quite a bit of the financial burden off of TNA, as well. But, I think there were dreams, if you will, that far exceeded that the thought that they were the next coming of WWE, yes. It was even close tor reality. So, the feeling was that they would — it was so tricky. That they would be able to buy the company from Panda then sell a portion of the company to Viacom. The way they went about doing that was not necessarily the most ethical of ways in business to do things and I’ll leave it at that.

“But, they got greedy. They got greedy and sloppy. The financial folks on the TNA side. Actually, I mean, I will tell you this. That for a major company like Panda I thought that their internal from their legal and their financial people were some of the most incompetent, lazy, inept, group of people I have ever encountered in any business anywhere. Thank God that the old man (Bob Carter) knew what the hell he was doing in building power plants because he was sharp. He was smart and he made money just because he was good. He knew how to make money. Now, going from there with what you do with that money and when he would let other people kind of run that and the people that he had — oh it felt like they had a new attorney every three months. The accounting person they were horrible. They were just there’s no other way to describe it they were absolutely horrible and embarrassing and they should have been embarrassed as a company and had they been truly honest with themselves they would have realized it and corrected it. But, I don’t think they were interested in correcting it because Panda didn’t like owning TNA. That was Dixie’s thing. Daddy got Dixie her thing. It wasn’t a Panda thing truly wasn’t a Panda deal.”

