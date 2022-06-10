Bruce Prichard Reveals He Needs Surgery On Torn Rotator Cuff

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Fightful), Bruce Prichard revealed that he will need surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and spoke about how the injury occurred.

He said: “I have a torn rotator cuff. Torn, clean off the bone, ain’t nothing there. I’m going to get it fixed. I’m going to get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months. Six months rehab. I wish I had a good story for that. I had colitis. I changed my diet, started working out, started getting healthy and feeling good. I put on weight because I’m working out, getting stronger and all this good shit, feeling good, but my shoulder was bugging me. I was going in for treatment on my shoulder. one day, I look in the mirror, and my entire right arm is black and blue, the ugliest thing you’ve seen in your life. I said, ‘what is this?’ Didn’t hurt, matter of fact, my shoulder pain had gone away. I went to the doctor, said, ‘what is this bruising from?’ They look at, ‘you tore your bicep, clean off the bone, from your shoulder.’ How the hell did I do that? I did nothing where I can say, ‘I heard that pop.’ Nothing like that. I continue my training, I’m stronger than ever, I do all my stuff, next thing I know, my shoulder starts hurting again. This time, it’s a different pain and it’s intense and it’s not going away. I got it check out at WrestleMania and the doctor says, ‘Bruce, your rotator cuff is torn.’ ‘How can you tell that from examining me?’ Well, he’s the top top guy. Got an MRI — had a panic attack when they put me in the MRI thing, a little claustrophobic because they put me in a tube that is the size of your left toe — I got it done, it’s torn, I’ll get it fixed. It got to the point where I was in pain all day long and I don’t feel like being in pain all day long. I’ll just be in pain for six more months knowing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.“