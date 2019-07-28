Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day

– During the most recent Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed which wrestlers smoked the most pot both in the current and previous era of wrestling. The episode is a listener Q&A session, and one question asked who were the biggest partakers of marijuana. Prichard’s answer about the current era isn’t surprising, and he noted that it was a very popular drug of choice back in the day.

“Well, I gotta tell you man, I think RVD probably holds the record these days. Back in the day, man, the Big Cat Ernie Ladd smoked a bunch — I mean, everybody did. It was the relaxation choice of a lot of guys. The Big Cat Ernie Ladd, [affects Ernie Ladd impression] ‘Lemme tell you something, Prichard! There’s nothin’ wrong with having a big bag of weed in the back of your car!’ I did, Roddy Piper did. There were a lot of guys that did. But you know, Ernie Ladd smoked a lot of dope, man.”

