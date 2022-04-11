Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Ric Flair having self-doubt ahead of his WrestleMania X8 match with The Undertaker, his reaction to the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Scott Hall’s impact on the nWo’s success in WCW: “I agree that Scott and Kevin were key to that. They had just come off of WWE TV and Scott was able to portray that character as right off of our TV and being the shit and being as though he represented everything he had just come from. So yeah, I think he was an extraordinary performer.”

On Ric Flair having self-doubt ahead of his WrestleMania X8 match with The Undertaker: “Ric wasn’t ready for it. I think if you were to ask Ric, I think Ric had a lot of self-doubt as to whether or not he could perform at a WrestleMania level with The Undertaker. I think Ric was the only one that had that doubt as Taker was confident that it would be a great match, and everyone around knew, ‘Ric, get your confidence back, man. You’ve got this. You’re in there with Undertaker, and he’s gonna make sure you look like a million bucks.’ Which he did, and Ric has always been able to step up to the occasion and deliver. He may have self-doubt going in, but once Ric walks out through that arena whether he’s wearing a suit or a robe, it clicks in. He doesn’t think about what he does, he feels what he does.”

On his reaction to the match: “I thought it was excellent in every way. I thought that Undertaker remade Flair in that and gave Flair all the props that he needed. It looked like it was a brutal encounter on every single end. So, to that, kudos to both guys.”

