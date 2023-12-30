Bruce Prichard Enjoyed Road Dogg & R-Truth As a Team, Why They Didn’t Work Out

Road Dogg and R-Truth worked together as a short-lived team in WWE, and Bruce Prichard recently weighed in on why they didn’t have more success. The two partnered up in late 2000 but didn’t last long, with Road Dogg being released after a suspension in December of that year. Prichard spoke about the team on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the duo’s chemistry together: “They clicked and they were good together, man, and I think that the opportunity that they had on the music side of things could’ve been off the charts as well.”

On why they didn’t work out as a team: “That one perplexed me, because you had charisma out, the yin-yang, and they were good!… I think at that time, they were both probably in their own heads a little too much and that’s probably what did it.”